Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) COO Sells $424,707.86 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Hantman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Hantman sold 24,414 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $170,898.00.

E2open Parent Price Performance

NYSE ETWO opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

