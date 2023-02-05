Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires $380,127.60 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.70 per share, with a total value of $380,127.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,612 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.38 per share, with a total value of $359,560.56.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,834 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.21 per share, with a total value of $370,471.14.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Tobias Lutke purchased 9,668 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $365,063.68.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke purchased 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke bought 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $217.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

