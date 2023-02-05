IFG Advisors LLC Buys 989 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 80,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after buying an additional 39,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,941,000 after buying an additional 341,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 556,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.