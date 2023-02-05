Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 192,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 878,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $99,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

