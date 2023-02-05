Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 458,633 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,968.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458,633 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

