Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 192,560 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 192,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $369,715.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,701,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,226,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE DNA opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.85. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

