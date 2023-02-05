Gavin Constantine Michael Sells 340,002 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $540,603.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,446,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,009.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bakkt Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.70 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the first quarter worth $76,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

