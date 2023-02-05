Gabalex Capital Management LLC Invests $11.48 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.3% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

