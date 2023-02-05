Frank B. Holding, Jr. Acquires 1,020 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCPGet Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FCNCP opened at $21.92 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

