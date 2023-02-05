FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

