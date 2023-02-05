First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $93.82 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

