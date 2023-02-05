Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 245,887 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,069.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.