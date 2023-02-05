Eric Etchart Sells 6,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGGGet Rating) Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

