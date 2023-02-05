Eric Etchart Sells 6,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

