Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 789 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

