DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 369,229 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,879,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 369,229 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $794,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

