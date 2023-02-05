Curtis L. Buser Sells 10,395 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CG stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.