Curtis L. Buser Sells 10,395 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

