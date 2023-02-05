Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after buying an additional 592,162 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 78,399 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

