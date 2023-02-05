Creative Planning Buys 1,812 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

