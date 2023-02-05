Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 2,455 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,427.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.
GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $144.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
