Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.