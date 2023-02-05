Cim LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
