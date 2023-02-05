Christopher Finn Sells 11,096 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

CG opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

