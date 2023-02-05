CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,771.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

