Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Buys $358,622.20 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 14,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $358,622.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,570,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,395,294.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

BY stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BY. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

