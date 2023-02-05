Bruce M. Larson Sells 10,467 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

