Bruce M. Larson Sells 10,467 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

