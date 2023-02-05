Bruce K. Posey Sells 3,174 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

