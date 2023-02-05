Bruce K. Posey Sells 3,174 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Qualys Price Performance
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
