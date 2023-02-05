Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 589,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,642,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 243,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Stock Performance

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $699.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $376.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

