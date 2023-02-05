Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 34,792 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.