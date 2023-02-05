Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,753 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $364,999.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SILK opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

