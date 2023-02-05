Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

