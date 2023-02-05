Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

