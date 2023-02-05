Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,367.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833,597 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $290,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

