Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,191.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772,755 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,901.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,636.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 248,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 233,812 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,240.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,069.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 257,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,946.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 56,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

