Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,925.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,452 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

