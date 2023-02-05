Ajay Ayyappan Sells 2,189 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

