Ajay Ayyappan Sells 2,189 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12.
ExlService Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
