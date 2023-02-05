1,600 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 128,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 121.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFG. Credit Suisse Group raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 3.3 %

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

WFG stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.