Wells Fargo & Company Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $250.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.44.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. YCG LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,488,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.