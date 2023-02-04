W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $648.12 and last traded at $637.03, with a volume of 15392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $598.05.

The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $639.86.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.02 and its 200 day moving average is $557.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

