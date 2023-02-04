VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.12

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The stock has a market cap of $727.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VSE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of VSE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

