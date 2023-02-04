THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.92

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.92 and last traded at $100.10, with a volume of 25446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in THOR Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,931,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in THOR Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,346,000 after acquiring an additional 291,421 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,740,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.