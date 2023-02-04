Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $670.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $613.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $587.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

