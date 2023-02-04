The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Scotiabank cut Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

