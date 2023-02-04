Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.95

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.95 and last traded at $102.95, with a volume of 62468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

