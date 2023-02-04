Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 191,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.