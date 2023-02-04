Susquehanna Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.