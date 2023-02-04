Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

