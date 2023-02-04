SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 60,951 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alphabet by 1,893.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,806,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,638 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

