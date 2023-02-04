Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 113974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Sisecam Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.
Sisecam Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sisecam Resources
About Sisecam Resources
Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sisecam Resources (SIRE)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.