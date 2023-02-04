Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 113974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Sisecam Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

Sisecam Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

About Sisecam Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Sisecam Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.