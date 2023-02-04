Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.41

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4784133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 698,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,600 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 340,625 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.