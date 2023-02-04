Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $16.24

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $19.40. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 2,143,541 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Wedbush cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

